Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,308 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV remained flat at $$91.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,444,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

