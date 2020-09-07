Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 11,811 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 153,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,563 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $4,201,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 892,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,178. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

