Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.29% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.10. 246,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,798. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,360,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmund Harrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,211.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,715,601 shares of company stock valued at $140,392,275. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.