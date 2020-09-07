Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

VRP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 214,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,516. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

