Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock worth $5,721,343. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.70.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

