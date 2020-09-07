Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 1,229,786 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,696.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after buying an additional 558,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 541,814 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,408.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 451,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 447,980 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $111.08. 3,138,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

