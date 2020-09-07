Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.72. The company had a trading volume of 339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,853. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.