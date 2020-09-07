Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.14. 3,624,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,892. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

