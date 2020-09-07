Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $51.70 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,681 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.59% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $51,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 901,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,799. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

