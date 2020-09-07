Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.81 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.23. 518,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,453. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

