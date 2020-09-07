Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 44,835,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,932,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

