Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,775,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,482. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

