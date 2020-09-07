Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

