Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.85. 1,185,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

