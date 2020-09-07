Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.19% of Amarin worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amarin by 78.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Amarin by 99.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amarin by 10.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. 20,467,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,838,270. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.