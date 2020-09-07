Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 88,008 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. 4,727,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,795. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

