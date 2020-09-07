Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,904 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 303.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 359,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6,063.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 742,711 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

