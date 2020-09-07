Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. 1,189,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,852. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

