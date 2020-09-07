Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 73,166 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.83. 2,233,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

