Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 711 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $883,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 319.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.78. 680,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.