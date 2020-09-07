Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 5,465 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,091 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,976,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,797. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

