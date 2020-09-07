Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 4,853 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 331,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter.

AFT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,700. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

