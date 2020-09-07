Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,079 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.51. 264,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,518. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

