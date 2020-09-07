Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 9,489 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 451.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 13,760.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 812,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at about $40,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.01. 2,251,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,198. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,960 shares of company stock worth $2,143,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

