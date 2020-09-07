Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 61,434 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,434 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $56,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 465,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. 845,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

