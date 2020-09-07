Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,874 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 980,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,761. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.