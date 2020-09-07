Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 417 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.66 during trading on Monday. 427,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

