Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,213 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.48. 22,250,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,798,127. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

