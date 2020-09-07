Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Synopsys (SNPS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS):

8/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00.

8/11/2020 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $5.81 on Monday, reaching $208.98. 1,102,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $230.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,633,341.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,304 shares of company stock valued at $66,582,527 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Synopsys by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 45.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $77,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

