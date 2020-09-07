RED Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $332,850.80 and approximately $7,639.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

