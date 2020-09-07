Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

8/24/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

8/17/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $186.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/11/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baidu by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,049 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after acquiring an additional 103,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,115,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

