Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR):

8/28/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

8/27/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2020 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $47.31. 794,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,165. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

