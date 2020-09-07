RChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $175,314.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, BitMart, ChaoEX and AirSwap. During the last week, RChain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $175,314.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00120277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.01698697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00213468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00169710 BTC.

About RChain

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, BitMart, Bitinka, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.