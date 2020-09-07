Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROXG. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ROXG stock opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.48 million and a PE ratio of 51.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.78.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

