Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

