Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.61.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.33. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

