Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $25,939.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00119968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.01704947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00213159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00171470 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.