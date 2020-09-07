RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.03. 508,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,545. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $41,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,483.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $30,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,735 shares in the company, valued at $445,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and sold 25,888 shares worth $815,949. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

