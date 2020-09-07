Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $1,050,114. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,001 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,711,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPD traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 780,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,928. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

