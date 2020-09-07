Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) is Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quaker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 413,661 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up 5.8% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Range Resources worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.14. 4,270,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

