Radium Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00005812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $15,153.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023512 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,113,487 coins and its circulating supply is 4,090,857 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

