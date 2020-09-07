Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. Quotient has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Quotient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 60.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 1,103,600 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 28.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 68.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 599,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 243,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 58.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 411,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 151,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.