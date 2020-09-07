QunQun Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $55,564.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $7.50 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.54 or 0.05126752 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052732 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.