Quasarcoin (QAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,953.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $199,222.49 and $1,953.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00060206 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

