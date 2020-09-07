Quaker Capital Investments LLC Sells 304,672 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 304,672 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up about 2.9% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CNX Resources worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNX Resources by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,693. CNX Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

