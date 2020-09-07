Quaker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,812 shares during the quarter. Select Energy Services makes up about 0.0% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 764,726 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 525,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 293.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 108,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,425. Select Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

