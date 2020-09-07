Quaker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 10,600 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.6% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $33.24. 17,480,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

