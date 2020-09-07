Quaker Capital Investments LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,049 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines comprises approximately 3.8% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Spirit Airlines worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,721 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 499,233 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 498,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,408,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,485. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.