Quaker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. United Continental makes up 3.2% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of United Continental worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Continental by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,398,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

