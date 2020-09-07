Quaker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 243,000 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.7% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Corning stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,453,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,592. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.53 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

